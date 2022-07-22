WILLIAM H. McKEE III, 48, of Interlachen, FL, also known as Amanda McKee, died unexpectedly on July 16, 2022 after a long illness.
Will was a proud graduate of the University of Virginia. He started a number of businesses, including MonsterBook.com, creating many jobs, won in CA Court versus the SEC in the first US case brought for giving corporate stock rights away on the internet, developed software for phone and restaurant management companies, managed several IT operations in India, loved his dogs and operated a dog boarding business, and lived on sail boats. He loved his family.
He is survived by his wife, Michele J. McKee and son, Jacob Tyler McKee of Tampa FL. Also surviving him are his parents, Connie Morton McKee of Gloucester, VA and William H. McKee, Jr of Perdido Key, FL; sister, Meme Fehmers (Michael); and nephews, Zephyr and Grayson Fehmers of Los Angeles, CA; sister Margaret McKee (Trevor), and nieces, Isabelle and Caroline Sterry of Marina Del Rey, CA; brother-in-law, Christian Sanchez, and nephew, Sawyer Sanchez; uncles, John McKee (Linda) of Nitro WV, and Tom Morton (Tammie) of St Augustine, FL; and cousins, Corrie McKee, Tom Morton Jr., Sarah Toker, and Alexa Kirkwood.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, William H. and Anne C. McKee, John C. and Jean M. Morton, uncle Jackson H. Morton, cousin Andrew Morton, and stepmother Martha B. McKee.
There will be no public service. His final resting place will be in Beckley, WV. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Putnam County Humane Society 112 Norma St., Palatka, FL 32177.