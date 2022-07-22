Thank you for Reading.

WILLIAM H. McKEE III, 48, of Interlachen, FL, also known as Amanda McKee, died unexpectedly on July 16, 2022 after a long illness.

Will was a proud graduate of the University of Virginia. He started a number of businesses, including MonsterBook.com, creating many jobs, won in CA Court versus the SEC in the first US case brought for giving corporate stock rights away on the internet, developed software for phone and restaurant management companies, managed several IT operations in India, loved his dogs and operated a dog boarding business, and lived on sail boats. He loved his family.

