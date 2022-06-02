On May 25, 2022 WILLIAM H. SMITH, 93, of Dunbar, received his angel wings as he entered peacefully into his heavenly home.
He was born in Wilkinsburg, PA, the son of William McCombs and Margaret Irene Smith.
Bill was a graduate of Westminster College in PA. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. In July of 1978, Bill married Melba, his loving wife, and they were blessed to have 43 happy years together. Bill was retired from The Diamond Department Store where he worked as comptroller and from First Presbyterian Church in Charleston where he was the business administrator.
Throughout his life, Bill was actively committed to volunteering in his community and churches. He was a member of Dunbar United Methodist Church. He served on the board for the Dunbar-Institute Samaritan Center, representing DUMC. He assisted in organizing Junior Achievement of Charleston and served on the charter board of directors as treasurer. He volunteered several years as the assistant state coordinator for the AARP Driver Safety Program and a term on the State Board for Literacy Volunteers. Bill loved boating and was a former member of The Great Kanawha River Navy. He also enjoyed golf, both playing and watching it on tv.
In addition to his wife, Melba of Dunbar, Bill is survived by his sons, Scott Smith (Holly Hoffmann) of Culloden and Dr. David Wildman of Palm Springs, CA; daughter, Virginia Taylor of Jacksonville FL; grandchildren, Maguire Dalporto (Kim Young) of Boston MA, Dylan and Aaron Taylor of Jacksonville FL, Amy Berry (Erik Olsen) of Venice FL and Samantha Vaughn of Hagerstown MD; great-grandchildren, Rex Dalporto, Conner and Alana Olsen.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, June 4, at Dunbar United Methodist Church with Rev. Jarrod Caltrider officiating.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to DUMC, 1401 Myers Avenue, Dunbar, WV 25064.
The family asks that social distancing and masks be worn at all times.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.