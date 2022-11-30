Thank you for Reading.

William Harold Casto
WILLIAM HAROLD CASTO of St Albans, West Virginia, passed peacefully at home on November 23, 2022 at the age of 94. Bill was born in Vinton, Ohio on February 28, 1928, the tenth of eleven children born to William Granville and Cora Alice Smith Casto. He is preceded in death by seven brothers and two sisters. He is survived by one sister.

After graduating from Vinton High School in 1945 Bill enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Tachikawa, Japan with the 5th US Army Air Force from 1946 to 1948. After his discharge he attended Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, graduating in 1953 with a degree in Chemical Engineering.

