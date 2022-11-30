WILLIAM HAROLD CASTO of St Albans, West Virginia, passed peacefully at home on November 23, 2022 at the age of 94. Bill was born in Vinton, Ohio on February 28, 1928, the tenth of eleven children born to William Granville and Cora Alice Smith Casto. He is preceded in death by seven brothers and two sisters. He is survived by one sister.
After graduating from Vinton High School in 1945 Bill enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Tachikawa, Japan with the 5th US Army Air Force from 1946 to 1948. After his discharge he attended Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, graduating in 1953 with a degree in Chemical Engineering.
Bill married the love of his life, Fran, in May 1951 and sacrificially loved and enjoyed life with Fran for over 71 remarkable years until her death on August 23, 2022. Theirs was a marriage blessed by God.
Bill started his professional career at the Union Carbide Institute Plant in 1953. He worked as a chemical engineer for over 35 years and it brought him a sense of joy and accomplishment.
Bill, together with Fran, raised three children: Kevin (Vicki) Casto, Kim (Agnes) Casto and Melissa (Tom) Rice. His first ministry was to his family. He had eight grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren whom he was able to know, love, and enjoy.
Bill served and was involved in the Lakeview United Methodist Church, St Albans, of which he was a charter member. He used his gifts to serve with integrity and had a profound impact on many.
In Bill's retirement years, he generously gave of his time and resources. He blessed many with woodworking projects, acts of kindness, or a helping hand. His kind disposition touched many people. He was a lifelong learner and a great storyteller with a wonderful sense of humor and wit. All of that made him a joy to be around. He will be greatly missed by many.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St.
Albans and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Lakeview United
Methodist Church, St. Albans, WV with Pastor Kerry Bart officiating.
Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Vinton Memorial