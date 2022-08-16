Thank you for Reading.

William Harold Robinson
SYSTEM

WILLIAM "BILLY" HAROLD ROBINSON was born on September 14, 1953 to Robert and Barbara Robinson in Charleston, WV. He departed this life at his home in Cross Lanes on August 9, 2022.

Billy graduated from DuPont High School in 1971 and attended WV Wesleyan College. He joined and was baptized at Levi First Missionary Baptist. He was formerly employed and retired from Bell Atlantic and was a former volunteer for the Rand Volunteer Fire Department.

Tags

Recommended for you