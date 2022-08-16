William Harold Robinson

WILLIAM "BILLY" HAROLD ROBINSON was born on September 14, 1953 to Robert and Barbara Robinson in Charleston, WV. He departed this life at his home in Cross Lanes on August 9, 2022.
Billy graduated from DuPont High School in 1971 and attended WV Wesleyan College. He joined and was baptized at Levi First Missionary Baptist. He was formerly employed and retired from Bell Atlantic and was a former volunteer for the Rand Volunteer Fire Department.
Billy was predeceased by his parents; sister, Jeanne; and brother, Robert "Beeps" Robinson.
Surviving Billy is his beloved wife of 29 years, Andrea; son, Bruce Purnell Jr. of Huntington Park, CA; sister, Mary Robinson of Rand; nephew, Chris (Cher) Robinson; great-nephew, Christian; great-niece, Morgan, all of Boca Raton, FL; also cousins and other family members and friends.
Words cannot express the loss and void his passing has left us, but we know that God always knows best. Jesus will help our family during this latest storm.
A Wake will be held at Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, Rand on Thursday, August 18, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. followed by a graveside service at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes at 1:30 p.m. officiated by Reverend James C. Jackson. The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.