William Homer Gilmore
WILLIAM HOMER GILMORE, 81, of Marlinton passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the VA Nursing Home in Clarksburg. Born April 21, 1939 at Warren, OH and was a son of the late Lanty and Verlee Lewis Gilmore. He was also preceded in death by his wife Saundra Gilmore daughter, Cindy Gilmore; two brothers, Dan and Bob.

William was a member of the West Union United Methodist Church, and retired from Island Creek Coal Company.

Survivors include a son, Shawn Gilmore and wife Charliena of Buckhannon, WV; two grandchildren, TJ Gilmore, and Gavin Gilmore.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, at the Cochran Cemetery. Burial will follow with military graveside rites by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corp.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Williams name to the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility, 1 Freedom Way, Clarksburg, WV 26301.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com

