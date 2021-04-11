WILLIAM HOMER WEBB 86, of Charleston passed away April 7, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, following a long illness.
He was a retired bus driver for the Kanawha Valley Regional Transit Authority and a Navy veteran of the Korean War. William enjoyed fishing, gardening and West Virginia University sports.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Wanda Webb; and parents, Dalphord Clyde and Anna Mae Hall Webb.
Surviving are his sons, William H. Webb Jr. (Tracy) of Scott Depot, Wayne Webb (Elizabeth) of Charleston; daughters, Joyce Stephens (Mark) of Cross Lanes, Debra Basalik (Evan) of Charlotte, North Carolina; brothers, Dalphord Webb Jr. of Summerfield, Florida, Wallace Webb of Gallatin, Tennessee, Russell Webb of Charleston, Forest Webb of Martinsburg; sister, Doris McCormick of Charleston; thirteen grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 at Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Alan Owens officiating.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.