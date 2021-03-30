WILLIAM J. ENTLEY, 90, of Macungie, PA, died March 24, 2021 in the Lehigh Center Long Term Care Facility. He was the husband of the late Nancy (Keller) Entley. Born in Scranton, PA, he was the son of the late William Daniel Entley and Eunice Corrine Anderson. William was a graduate of Cornell University. Following graduation, William worked as a chemical engineer at Union Carbide (South Charleston, WV), where he was a co-inventor of the pesticide SEVEN (U.S. Patent Issued). Following his work at Union Carbide, William began a long and prestigious career in teaching at Morris Harvey College (now the University of Charleston), where he taught courses in chemistry, physics, astronomy, and geology. In the mid-eighties, William and his family moved to northern Virginia, where he obtained a teaching position in physics at James Madison High School in Vienna, VA. While at James Madison High School, William won the 1991 Bernice Lambertson Award for excellence in high school teaching from the Washington Academy of Sciences, received the 1990 Teacher of the Year Award, and was also voted the "Most Talkative Teacher" by his students in 1985. He loved to travel, especially to tropical locations, and was a loving and caring husband and father who was always willing to do things for others. William is survived by his sons, William R. Entley (Anne Venturelli) and John D. Entley; grandchildren, Charles and Veronica Entley. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Entley. Private burial will take place in Woodland Cemetery, Coopersburg, PA. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus, PA is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
