WILLIAM JACK PARSONS, best known as Jack, went home to be with the Lord on December 14, 2022.
Born in Nellis, WV on September 3, 1929 and lived in Clendenin, WV. He was a graduate and track star from Clendenin High School.
He married his wife Iva Marie Taylor Parsons and raised three children in Ohio, Carla Parsons - Froelich, Terrie Parsons - Lewis and Timothy Jack Parsons.
He retired from TRW Valve Division as foreman with 34yrs. of service. He built his retirement home in Matagorda Texas on the Colorado River where he spent life living his dream of fishing, waterskiing and life on the river. He was on a bowling league and liked to do chainsaw carvings as well as hunting. He loved playing the harmonica with the guys in the Medicare Band and was always fixing lawnmowers for the neighbors. He was a proud grandfather to 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
He is proceeded in death by both parents Carey William Parsons and Edith Marie Huffman Parsons - Facemyre. and his sister Anna Jean Parsons - Hammack, and sister Shirley Kay Facemyre - Ziegler.
He is survived by, his brother Robert Lee Parsons, sister Shelby Fay Facemyre - Marks, sister Donna Ray Facemyre - Kennedy, and brother Charles Herman Facemyre.
Funeral to be held at Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin on December 20, 2022 at Noon.