WILLIAM JOHN (BILL) TRIMBLE, II, 93, of Little River, SC, formerly of Charleston passed away at home, January 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sophia and William John Trimble, sister Joan, three brothers, and son Gregory Allen Trimble.
He is survived by his loving wife Ida; sister Patsy; son William John Trimble, III; grandchildren Desiree, William John Trimble, IV and Justin Miller Trimble; great-grandchildren Cody and Jade; long-time friends Dan Flesher and Rod Clay; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Bill was deeply loved and will be missed by all of his family and friends.
Memorial Service will be held at Lee Funeral Home in Little River on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 1 - 3 pm.
Memorial Contributions may be made through Lee Funeral Home, 11840 SC-90, Little River, SC 29566.