Thank you for Reading.

William Jonathan Brabban
SYSTEM

WILLIAM JONATHAN "JON" BRABBAN, age 72, died April 15,2023 after a brief illness in Charlottesville, VA. He was the son of Arnold and Dolly Brabban, both whom preceded "Jon's" death. Jon was born in Bluefield, WV and mostly raised in Falls View, WV.

He was an active tennis player for Gauley Bridge High School and played tennis for West Virginia Institute of Technology. Jon joined the Air Force during the Vietnam War, serving his country for four years. While in service, duty stations included the Philippines and Seymour Johnson in Goldsboro NC.

Tags

Recommended for you