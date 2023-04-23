William Jonathan Brabban

WILLIAM JONATHAN "JON" BRABBAN, age 72, died April 15,2023 after a brief illness in Charlottesville, VA. He was the son of Arnold and Dolly Brabban, both whom preceded "Jon's" death. Jon was born in Bluefield, WV and mostly raised in Falls View, WV.
He was an active tennis player for Gauley Bridge High School and played tennis for West Virginia Institute of Technology. Jon joined the Air Force during the Vietnam War, serving his country for four years. While in service, duty stations included the Philippines and Seymour Johnson in Goldsboro NC.
Upon completion of service, he graduated from West Virginia Institute of Technology located in Montgomery, WV.
Jon was an avid reader of books about travel, history, and biographies. He was a huge fan of Virginia Tech football. Though he did not have one of his own, he loved dogs.
His working career was with the Department of Army as a Munition Specialist, which assignments included journeys to Japan, Johnson Island, numerous places in the United States, and retiring in Newport News VA.
Left to cherish his memory are sisters Kay Slayton, husband Randy of Boomer, WV, Georgianna Brabban, husband Larry Johnson of South Mills, NC, a special niece Kaitlin Horton, husband Patrick of Huntington, WV and their son Oliver Horton.
Also, he is survived by lifelong friend Gregory Johnson of Williamsburg, VA and numerous cousins.
Jon's wish was to donate his body to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
No immediate services are planned for now. When his cremains are returned, a service will be held at the Southwestern Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Radford, VA. A date and time will be determined later.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to his many friends for visits and cards during his illness.