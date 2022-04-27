November 20, 1936 to April 25, 2022 (age 85)
WILLIAM (BILL) JOSEPH SPENCER, age 85, of Pinch, WV peacefully entered the eternal gates of heaven on Monday, April 25, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his wife Marilyn (Liebeck) Spencer, father Maurice Spencer, mother Elizabeth Spencer, Step-mother Emma Spencer, brother Allen Spencer, and brother in-law Fred Schraegle.
Bill is survived by his seven children Michael (Cathy) Spencer, Steven (Kim) Spencer, Phyllis (Frank) Veltri, Paul (Norma) Spencer, Mary (Kenneth) Kirk, William Jr. (Jody) Spencer, Douglas (Lisa) Spencer; his sister Delores Schraegle, his sister in -law Winnifred Spencer, and his brother & sister in -law Miles and Jeannette Smith; eleven grandchildren Emily (Josh) Barnes, Steven Spencer, Bryan Spencer, Matthew Spencer, Lewis Spencer, Tommy Spencer, Caitlan Kirk, Justin Kirk, Madelyn Spencer, Hannah Spencer, Hayden Spencer; 4 great -grand children and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was a pre-mature birth on the family farm and was transported to the hospital where he spent 10 weeks. Bill held the lowest birth weight record for the State of Michigan for many years. He attended a one-room schoolhouse for his primary education and graduated from Coopersville High School. During his youth, Bill joined the local 4-H Club and supported the family farm with his first job delivering milk. Bill went on to attend Michigan State University where he received his BS in Poultry Science while participating in the ROTC program.
Bill and Marilyn met and were married (1958) while attending Michigan State University. Upon graduation Bill was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army and completed the officer courses at Ft Bliss El Paso, Texas. There he also attended the Air Defense Artillery School and was then stationed in Buffalo New York at the Nike missile site. Bill was extremely proud of his service during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Upon completing his military service, Bill worked for the US Department of Agriculture in Washington, DC and then transferred to Charleston, WV where he & Marilyn raised their seven children in the Elkview area. Bill along with Marilyn were founding members of Our Lady of the Hills Parish in Pinch, WV.
The family would like to express our sincere Thanks and Appreciation to the staff at Cabell Health Care Center of Culloden WV. The staff provided Dad with the greatest of care and supported us immensely through these difficult times.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Hills Catholic Church, Friday, April 29, 2022, with funeral mass to begin at 11 a.m., with Father Thomas officiating.
Burial will follow at the Donel C Kinnard Memorial State Cemetery. Military rites will be honored by the D.C.K.M.S.C. honor guard.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church..
