WILLIAM KEDRICK (KEDDY) WILIAMSON, 72 of Anna Maria Island, FL. passed away August 9, 2020 of heart problems.
Born in Nellis, WV and raised in Montcoal, WV, Keddy was a student at Marsh Fork High School and graduated from Sherman High School. He attended West Virginia State College before serving in the U.S. Navy.
Keddy was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Helen Williamson, brother Gary, sister Shirley W. Jarrell (Charlie) and niece Beth Dohm Guthrie.
He is survived by daughter Denise W. Seabolt (Tom), son Shane Williamson sister Joan W. Dohm (Dick), grandchildren Hannah, Colton and Morgan, great-grandchildren Coal and Cage, nephews Tim Dohm and Kevin Jarrell, nieces Lee Dohm and Kim Amerson, three great nieces and 4 great nephews. Also, special frineds Sharon Chandler, Jim Nielson, Rod Parsons and special cousin Steve Bostic.
Special thanks to Tim and Pam Dohm, Denise and Tom Seabolt for closing Keddy's residence and returning Keddy's ashes to be spread with his parents, brother Gary and the ocean.
A memorial service for Keddy will be held at a later date.