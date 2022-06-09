WILLIAM KEITH HOLMES JR., 75, of Charleston and Dunbar, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice House West.
He was born on May 22, 1947 in Charleston, to the late William Keith Holmes, Sr. and Margaret Fielder Holmes.
William was Episcopal by faith. He graduated from WV Tech in music education and had multiple post graduate degrees from Marshall University and WVU. He was a teacher for Putnam County Schools and a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon and Phi Delta Kappa. William was an active member of the Beni Kedem Temple and the Beni Kedem Highlanders, where he played the bagpipes for many years. He was also a member of the Dunbar Masonic Lodge #159.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Bonnie Coe Holmes; his son, Adam S. Holmes of Lynchburg, VA; daughter, Erin E. Holmes of Dunbar; two grandsons, William S. Holmes Cooper, his namesake, and Killian P. Ford, both of Dunbar; special friends, Cy Braley and Marissa Abner; and numerous other friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 11, at Saint Matthews Episcopal Church on Norwood Road, Charleston with Rev. Alan Kim Webster officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday, June, 10, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.