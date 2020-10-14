WILLIAM KEITH HUNT, 90, of Victor passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at CAMC General Hospital.
Born on January 11, 1930, he was the son the late Seth William Hunt and Lela Warren Hunt.
Keith worked at Union Carbide/Elkem Metals for 42 years as a welder and retired from the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was a long-time member of the Sunday Road Baptist Church.
Keith loved farming and, more so, his Leaning "H" Farm.
Over the course of 40 plus years he took pride in his multiple awards from Grassland Achievement excellence to Southern Soil Conservation District excellence awards and Farmer of the Year.
He was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge #57 where he achieved the status of 32nd Degree Mason.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jean Adair (Epperly) Hunt. Surviving children, Scott (Julia) Spradlin of Chesterfield, Missouri and Angela (Gene) Krise of Fayetteville, WV; grandchildren Aaron and Hunter Krise of Fayetteville, WV and Sarah (David) Liu and Alexander Spradlin of Chesterfield, Missouri; one great grandchild, Maeve.
Services will be 2 p.m. held outside, Thursday, October 15, at Leaning "H" Farm in Victor, WV with Pastor Allen Donaldson and Pastor John Stiles officiating. There will be a private burial at the Hunt Cemetery following the service.
Online condolences www.wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Wallace & Wallace of Ansted, WV are in charge of arrangements.