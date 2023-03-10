Thank you for Reading.

WILLIAM KEITH LUTZ passed away after an extended illness on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. William was born on August 21, 1943, to Carl L. Lutz and Verna Hostetler Lutz of Salisbury, PA. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Deanna Bradley Lutz, and daughters and their families: Kathryn E. Hill married to Joe J. Hill and their three children: Jacob Allen, Ella Allen, and Riley Hill; Susan C. Matheny married to John P. Matheny and their three sons William Matheny, Jeremiah Matheny, and Joshua Matheny; Carla R. Mullins married to Joshua C. Mullins and their three children Cody Mullins, Julia Mullins and Colton Mullins; April Starcher Morgan and her husband Nathaniel Morgan and their two children London Morgan and Lincoln Morgan; his sister Debbie Lee and her husband Tom Falcone. He is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Verna Lutz, his nephew, Adam Carl Lee, and grandson, Jarrett Mullins.

William was known by most as Bill or Mr. Lutz. He was a strong man who knew his mind. He led a life of many accomplishments. His greatest accomplishment that set his eternal destiny was accepting Jesus as his personal Lord and Savior.

