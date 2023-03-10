WILLIAM KEITH LUTZ passed away after an extended illness on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. William was born on August 21, 1943, to Carl L. Lutz and Verna Hostetler Lutz of Salisbury, PA. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Deanna Bradley Lutz, and daughters and their families: Kathryn E. Hill married to Joe J. Hill and their three children: Jacob Allen, Ella Allen, and Riley Hill; Susan C. Matheny married to John P. Matheny and their three sons William Matheny, Jeremiah Matheny, and Joshua Matheny; Carla R. Mullins married to Joshua C. Mullins and their three children Cody Mullins, Julia Mullins and Colton Mullins; April Starcher Morgan and her husband Nathaniel Morgan and their two children London Morgan and Lincoln Morgan; his sister Debbie Lee and her husband Tom Falcone. He is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Verna Lutz, his nephew, Adam Carl Lee, and grandson, Jarrett Mullins.
William was known by most as Bill or Mr. Lutz. He was a strong man who knew his mind. He led a life of many accomplishments. His greatest accomplishment that set his eternal destiny was accepting Jesus as his personal Lord and Savior.
His earthly accomplishments astound and amaze. He graduated from Penn State University with a BS in Chemistry in 1965 where he participated in the ROTC program. He also, went to Parkersburg Community College and received an A.A.S. Fire and Safety Technology degree in 1979. He also received graduate credits from West Virginia University in Morgantown.
He was a proud Veteran of the Vietnam war where he was stationed in Korea as Captain in the Army. He served from 1967 through 1975 and was honorably discharged. He found great joy participating in the Ripley Veteran's Day parade every year he was able.
He worked in Chemical Engineering then later Safety Chemical Engineering. His employment started at American Cyanamid Company where he survived a massive plant explosion. He watched the gauges and knew it was going to explode. He jumped on a bicycle to warn the other man on duty. He heard the explosion and was saved when he hit the deck and laid down flat in the middle of the railroad tracks. He wore a cotton shirt that day that saved his life as he felt the heat from the explosion go across his back. God saved him that day to continue his life endeavors. He moved his family to Hopewell Jct., NY in 1979 where he took a position with Stauffer Chemicals.
Then, in 1987 he returned home with his family to West Virginia when he took a position with Union Carbide that was later bought out by DOW Chemicals. He also consulted with the Library of Congress developing preservation methods for our national history archives. He was an expert forensic safety investigator in developing, preventing, and investigating accidents in chemical plants around the world and nationwide. He was a contributor to multiple scientific textbooks and published multiple chemical safety articles. He also, consulted with various companies after his official retirement from DOW Chemicals.
He was a world traveler through his work career spending time in England, Malaysia, Brazil, Kuwait, England, Italy, Korea, and across the United States sharing many of his travels with his wife, Deanna, and some with his children.
He explored a new avenue after retirement and became a certified Adult Education Instructor working with adult students helping them to obtain their High School Equivalency Diploma. He worked alongside his youngest daughter, Carla Mullins, in making other peoples' dreams come true through education. He valued education and knew how education opened the doors for people. He was excited to be a part of that in his students' lives.
He was an avid farmer and canner. He loved using his produce from his gardens to cook for his family. He always cooked enough for an army. Everyone knew that there would be food at Papaw's. He had his specialties that we would joke all tasted the same, but we loved every bite. He loved spending time with his family. He worked hard to provide for his family and knew the value of a dollar. He made sure his three daughters had a college education and generously gave to his girls. He always made sure his family had what they needed. He was a great storyteller and loved to watch his movies on Netflix in his later years. He had a gruff exterior, but he had a soft heart especially toward his grandchildren.
We are sad to see him go, but we rejoice he is no longer suffering. His favorite Bible verse was Psalm 23. He recited that to himself a lot over the last three months as he laid in hospital rooms around the state. We honor our husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend remembering him and the goodness that God bestowed upon him and to us through him.
Service will be 11 a.m. ~ Monday, March 13, 2023 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, with Pastor David Johnston officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens, Parkersburg, WV with military honors. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.