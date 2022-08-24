WILLIAM L. BUSCH of Charleston, WV, passed away August 10, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA. He is predeceased by his grandson Adam whom he cherished.
He is survived by his wife Elaine of 66 years: children William L. Jr. (Mary), Keith E. (Beverly), Judy L. (Mark) Stogdon, Michael G., Daniel P., Donna (Lee) Allen, Lori A. Whitt, 16 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, brother Edward Busch and sister MaryAnn Nelson.
Mr. Busch graduated from University of Pittsburgh with a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, Corp of Engineers. He retired from Columbia Gas Transmission with 39 years of service. He represented Columbia Gas, as a member and chairman of the American Gas Association (AGA) Automation and Telecommunications Committee, he travelled throughout the United States and Canada while working for the AGA.
Family will receive friends and family one hour before the 10 a.m., Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2219 22nd St., Nitro, WV. Interment, at a later date at St. Paul the Apostle Cemetery, Seneca, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting the Busch family and you may sent condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralome.com