WILLIAM L. BUSCH of Charleston, WV, passed away August 10, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA. He is predeceased by his grandson Adam whom he cherished.

He is survived by his wife Elaine of 66 years: children William L. Jr. (Mary), Keith E. (Beverly), Judy L. (Mark) Stogdon, Michael G., Daniel P., Donna (Lee) Allen, Lori A. Whitt, 16 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, brother Edward Busch and sister MaryAnn Nelson.

