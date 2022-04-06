Thank you for Reading.

William L. “Nick/Buddy" Nixon
WILLIAM L. "NICK UDDY" NIXON, 71 of Dunbar, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Carrie Nixon; sister, Gloria; and nephews, Robert, Barry, Chase, James and DeAndre.

Buddy is survived by his son, Eric; Eric's mother, Pam Nixon; sisters, Nancy, Ella, Valerie, Edith, Wilma (his twin); and Jhaun who he considered his 2nd son.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 9, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Wilma Gatewood-Eulogist.

Friends may visit one hour prior to service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

www.kellerfuneralhome.net

