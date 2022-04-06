William L. “Nick/Buddy" Nixon Apr 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WILLIAM L. "NICK UDDY" NIXON, 71 of Dunbar, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021.He was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Carrie Nixon; sister, Gloria; and nephews, Robert, Barry, Chase, James and DeAndre.Buddy is survived by his son, Eric; Eric's mother, Pam Nixon; sisters, Nancy, Ella, Valerie, Edith, Wilma (his twin); and Jhaun who he considered his 2nd son.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 9, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Wilma Gatewood-Eulogist.Friends may visit one hour prior to service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.www.kellerfuneralhome.net Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dunbar Buddy Wilma Gatewood-eulogist Memorial Service Funeral Home Carrie Nixon Will Recommended for you Local Spotlight Kenneth Edward Plants Frances Ellen Martin Ford Alphonso Lee Erby Blank Jesse Lee Hayes Fenton Randolph Collins Blank Scott "Voodoo" Cameron Eric Mitchell Davis Norman L. Bowman Blank Vernon Ray Jackson Blank James Burton Shirkey Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 6, 2022 Daily Mail WV Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter Never Give Up Fitness builds bodies, confidence in South Charleston KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events