William Lee Haye
WILLIAM LEE HAYE, of Bastian, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 29, 2022, with his loving wife, Marion by his side.

Born to Albert and Claudia Haye on September 21, 1934, Lee was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and two sisters that he cared for throughout his life. Often, telling stories of their childhood, Lee had a deep connection with his family.

