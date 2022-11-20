WILLIAM LEE HAYE, of Bastian, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 29, 2022, with his loving wife, Marion by his side.
Born to Albert and Claudia Haye on September 21, 1934, Lee was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and two sisters that he cared for throughout his life. Often, telling stories of their childhood, Lee had a deep connection with his family.
Living near Charleston he would talk about playing baseball in the halls of the capitol building. He developed a love for baseball, teaching his children to play and root for his Cardinals. He and his brother started a business, Electronic Materials, which brought his family to Bluefield.
Lee was the loving father of four children, Patrick and wife Melissa of Princeton, WV, Michael of Bluefield, WV, Erin who passed in 2011, and Timothy of Roanoke, Virginia. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Laura Haye Presley and husband Chris of Princeton, WV; Sara Haye Wilie and husband Dale of Princeton, WV; and Daniel Haye and wife Sarah of Mount Hope, WV. He was blessed with seven great-grandchildren; Katie, Samuel, Luke, Caroline, Nash, Jack William and Rhett.
Lee was a life-long learner, who graduated from Clendenin High School and then West Virginia Tech. He began his career as a chemist at Union Carbide in Alloy, WV. He encouraged early reading and higher education for his children. He went on to be a lab instructor at Bluefield State where he helped to ensure that students were proficient in the sciences.
One of the passions of his life was to enjoy running and he would reach his goal for many years of running 100 miles per month.
Raising his family in the Methodist Church, Lee was a member of Charlton Heights UMC, Trinity UMC in Bluefield and later in life, Pine Grove United Methodist Church in Bastian, VA.
The family is grateful for the excellent care and compassion of the Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia.
A memorial service was held at Pine Grove UMC on November 5, 2022.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pine Grove UMC, 1101 Hunting Camp Road, Bastian, VA 24314 -5321