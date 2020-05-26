William Lee Hedrick

WILLIAM LEE "BILL" HEDRICK, 74, of Lookout, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, in the Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville. Arrangements by Smathers Funeral Chapel, Inc., Rainelle.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Adkins, Jason - Noon, Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.

Adkins, Joyce - 2 p.m., Noah White Cemetery, Bim. 

Anderson, Harold - 2 p.m., Rock Creek Community Church.

Bailes, Beatrice - 2 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.

Dotson, Sheila - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Dunlap, Richard - 1 p.m., Lively Cemetery, Sod.

Fahlgren, H. Smoot - 1:30 p.m., Mt. Olivet Cemetery; also streaming live, see obituary.

Griffith, Zachary - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.

Harris Jr., Everette - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park.

Pendry, James - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Sneed Jr., Clifford - Noon, Cornerstone Community Church, Malden.

Tye, Catherine - 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.

Williams, Glenna - 11 a.m., Williams Cemetery, Whitewater Road.

Womack, Timothy - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.