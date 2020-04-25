William Lee Loper

WILLIAM LEE LOPER, 86, of Duck, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, April 27, in the Birch River Cemetery. The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, April 25, 2020

Chappelle, James - Noon, streaming live, see obituary.

Cooper, Christopher - 1 p.m., Lovejoy Cemetery, Palermo.

Dotson, Evelyn - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.

Grubb, Mary - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.