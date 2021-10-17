Thank you for Reading.

William Lee Massie II
SYSTEM

WILLIAM LEE MASSIE, II age 52, passed away on September 9th, 2021, at home in Georgetown, SC, surrounded by family and friends.

He passed, but his extraordinary life, personality, intelligence, kindness, generosity, wit, and love live on in the hearts and memories of those who knew him.

He fought a good fight against cancer over the last 5 years and 9 months. No words can truly convey all that Lee was and all that he means to those who knew him.

However, in an effort to provide a glimpse into his life, a full obituary is available at https://www.tributearchive.com/obituaries/22445173/william-lee-massie-ii

