William Lee Massie II Oct 17, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WILLIAM LEE MASSIE, II age 52, passed away on September 9th, 2021, at home in Georgetown, SC, surrounded by family and friends.He passed, but his extraordinary life, personality, intelligence, kindness, generosity, wit, and love live on in the hearts and memories of those who knew him.He fought a good fight against cancer over the last 5 years and 9 months. No words can truly convey all that Lee was and all that he means to those who knew him.However, in an effort to provide a glimpse into his life, a full obituary is available at https://www.tributearchive.com/obituaries/22445173/william-lee-massie-ii Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lee Massie Ii Generosity Word Kindness Memory Sc Wit Recommended for you Local Spotlight Casey Elizabeth Doyle Morris Eric Shawn Caruthers Blank Casey Elizabeth Doyle Morris Patty Jean Saunders Pansy Delores Dunlap Caldwell Ava Dianne Wilson Peyton Blank Edna Marie Kidd Blank Jill Ellen Topp Blank Carroll Edward Withrow Blank Clyde B. "Sonny" Ball Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 16, 2021 Daily Mail WV Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts Chilton's 'sustained outrage' took no prisoners in fight for social justice Brian J. Allfrey: Why we need newspapers more than ever The Gazette and Daily Mail: A history of two capital city newspapers