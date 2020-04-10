William Lennis Johnson

Rev. WILLIAM LENNIS "BILL" JOHNSON, of Chillicothe Ohio, departed this life to begin life in Heaven with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 8, 2020. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Grantsville, W.Va., has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements of Rev. Johnson. Due to the current social distancing requirements, there will be a private graveside service at Sturm Family Cemetery, Mt. Zion, W.Va.
Funerals for Friday, April 10, 2020
Bell, Opal - 1:30 p.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill.
Clark, Freddie - 3 p.m., Big Run Cemetery, Diana.
Crump, George - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Elkins, Alicia - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Kosela, Anthony - 11 a.m., Caldwell Family Cemetery, Madison.