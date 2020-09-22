WILLIAM LOYD "BILL" SURFACE, 70, of Charleston, WV, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 20, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Shirley H. Surface, Sr. and Bethel Surface and mother-in-law Loatha Joyce Strickland and father-in-law, Richard Lewis Strickland.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 49 years, Nina Sue "Susie" Surface of Charleston, WV; sons, Jeffrey Wayne (Lisa) Surface of Charleston, and William Gary Surface of Charleston, WV; brother, Shirley H. "Crow" (Laura) Surface, Jr. of Greenwood, SC., brothers-in-law, Richard H. (Linda) Strickland of Elkview, WV, Ronald Stephen "Stevie" (Teresa) Strickland of Bancroft, WV, and Roger Dale (Angil) Strickland of Hurricane, WV; grandchildren, Ty, Krisene (Phil), Kassie (Tom), Jordan (Maggie), Faith, Jackson, and Liam; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.
Bill was born April 4, 1950 in Charleston, WV. He graduated from Charleston High School in 1969. He went to have a long career as a mechanic with General Electric, where he retired after twenty-three years of service.
Bill was an avid boater, fisherman, and camper, spending much of his retired life travelling and enjoying time with family and friends. He was dedicated to helping people and he never stopped. He was, most importantly, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Bill will be deeply missed by so many.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Salvation Army or the Children's Home Society of West Virginia in honor of Bill
A graveside service will begin 1 p.m., Thursday, September 24, at the Surface-Shafer Family Cemetery, Charleston, WV.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
