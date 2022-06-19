William M. “Bill” Young Jun 19, 2022 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Kara Young Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WILLIAM M. "BILL" YOUNG, 69, of Red House passed away Friday June 17, 2022 at CAMC Memorial following a short illness. He retired from the Laborers Union 1353 in Charleston.He was the son of the late William Franklin Young and Martha M. Young. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Dustin Young.He is survived by his loving wife, Mary E. Young; daughter, Michelle Young; granddaughter, McKenzie, brothers, Mike Young, Phillip Young and Jeff Young.In accordance with Bill's wishes there will be no services at this time.Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michelle Young William Franklin Young William M Dustin Young Phillip Young Jeff Young Mary E. Young Recommended for you Local Spotlight Richard Hanson Sr. Chapman Edward Dillon Jr. David Cleon Groff Timothy Dale Riddle Blank Keith Everett Conant Jr. Timothy Dewayne “Turk" Thomas Nora Lucinda “Puggy” Harrah Dorothy Louise Wolfe Brooks Donna Jean Atkinson Blank Michael Maddox Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 19, 2022 Daily Mail WV Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says