WILLIAM M. "BILL" YOUNG, 69, of Red House passed away Friday June 17, 2022 at CAMC Memorial following a short illness. He retired from the Laborers Union 1353 in Charleston.

He was the son of the late William Franklin Young and Martha M. Young. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Dustin Young.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary E. Young; daughter, Michelle Young; granddaughter, McKenzie, brothers, Mike Young, Phillip Young and Jeff Young.

In accordance with Bill's wishes there will be no services at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.

Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.

