William Mark Myers

WILLIAM MARK "BILL" MYERS, 72, of Elkview, entered into eternal peace with the Lord on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
He was born on June 28, 1947, in Putney, and was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Roberta Myers; his siblings, Jeanie Smith and Sue Smith.
He graduated from Herbert Hoover High School, Class of 1966. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1967 and bravely served in the Vietnam War where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal and was Honorably Discharged with the Good Conduct Medal on October 31, 1972. He retired from Valley Camp Coal Company after his military service.
The greatest joy of his life was being a father and grandfather and making people laugh. Those left to cherish his memory are the mother of his children, Gletta Myers; his daughter, Loretta Hardman (Dwayne Hardman); his son, Mark Myers; granddaughters, Lindsey Robinson and Kayley Robinson; and his two siblings, Betty Myers and Dallas Myers.
The family would like to thank those who cared for him at Fresenius Kidney Center and those at KVSS, especially Mike and Annette.
Per his wishes, his organs were donated and he was cremated. He will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, with full military honors in the Mullins Family Cemetery, at Dutch Ridge, Clendenin.
II Timothy 4:6-8
For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge shall give me at that day and not to be me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.