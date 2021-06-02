Thank you for Reading.

WILLIAM MARSHALL McMILLION Sr., 81, of Middleport, OH, passed away May 29, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, WV, with Pastor James Keesee officiating. Burial will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Middleport, OH. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.

