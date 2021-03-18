WILLIAM MARTIN DORSEY "BILL", 83, of Elkridge West Virginia, passed away peacefully on March 16th, 2021 in his home. He was born on January 21st, 1938 to late Odbert and Grace Dorsey.
He was a coal miner for many years from which he retired.
He is preceded in death by his wife Nellie and 4 of his siblings.
He is survived by 1 sibling, 10 children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
His visitation will be held on Friday March 19th, 2021 from 11 until 1 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with service and private burial to follow. He will be buried at Wiseman Cemetery, Mt. Olive.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com