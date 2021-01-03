WILLIAM "BILL" MONROE MASSEY age 63 of Chelyan passed away on December 29, 2020. He was born June 25, 1957 at Mahan. He was preceded in death by his parents Orville "Cecil" and Myrtle Massey Sr.; brothers Frazier Wayne and Larry Paul Massey.
Bill loved hunting, fishing, ginsenging and being with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Melissa Kidd Massey; son William Massey II; daughter Candice (Mike) Hilleary; step-son Corey (Britney) Lanham; step-daughter Ashley (Bobby) Lanham; granddaughters Abby, Mckenzie, Madilyn, Brooklyn, Khloe, Addison, Peyton, Naveah and grandsons Aiden, Caleb, Kendall and Bobby Jr.; siblings Marleen (Frank) Kees, Arlie (Margaret) Massey, Priscilla (Floyd) Conley, Orville Massey Jr., Merrell Messick, Chris King, Norie Massey and Carol Belton.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
O'Dell Funeral Home Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at wwww.odellfuneralhome.com