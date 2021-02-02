WILLIAM FRED "BILL" MATTHEWS, 73, of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, January 29, 2021, under the care of hospice.
He was born on April 1, 1947 in Hanover, WV, to the late Malcolm Matthews and Angie Hatfield. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Ann Matthews of Charleston, WV, his daughter Jamie (Jason) Dunbar of Charleston, WV, his grandchildren Andrew and Ava Dunbar of Charleston, WV, and his brother Jerry Matthews of Woodstock, GA.
A graduate of Oceana High School class of '65, and Morris Harvey College class of '69, Bill received a Bachelor's in Business Administration and went straight to work for Traveler's Insurance in Charleston, WV. He shortly switched careers, ultimately retiring as a regional sales manager for Snap-On Tools in 2001.
Making his home in Charleston, WV, Bill enjoyed taking his family skiing at Canaan Valley and Timberline and to the beach at Fripp Island, SC. Bill loved music, especially playing the guitar and singing karaoke. Among his great joys in life were hooking a trout in swift water, slicing a ripe tomato in the summertime, stealing hugs and kisses from his grandbabies, quoting his favorite SNL characters, talking Mountaineer sports, and smoking a good cigar.
Immediate family will be remembering Bill with a small graveside service on Wednesday, February 3, 1 pm at Sunset Memorial Park, 1925 Harper Rd., Beckley, WV 25801.
Words of comfort may be offered to the family by visiting www.meltonmortuary.com/obituary/William-Matthews Melton Mortuary and Cremation Center have the honor of serving the family.