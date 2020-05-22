William Merrill Scholl

William Merrill Scholl
WILLIAM MERRILL SCHOLL, "Bill," 75, of Madison, W.Va., died at home on May 14, 2020, after years of disabling illnesses.

Bill was a teacher and coach at Madison Grade School and later at Madison Junior High. He owned a service station in Madison for 14 years, returning to teaching at the Boone Vocational School, retiring in 2006.

He was a graduate of Scott High School, class of 1962, Concord College (Speech and Physical Ed) and WV College of Graduate Studies (Guidance and Counseling).

He had a lifelong passion for owning and restoring automobiles, especially Volkswagens.

He was predeceased by parents: Robert P. "Bob" Scholl and Margaret Hale Scholl.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Gee Scholl. Sons: Heath E Scholl (Michelle), grandson (Bryce); Knute R Scholl (Elizabeth), granddaughter (Kalina). Daughter: Billea Jo Scholl. Brother: Robert Penman Scholl (Sonja).

There will be a private family memorial.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Bill's memory to "The Geraldine Gee Memorial Nursing Scholarship," administered by: The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, P.O. Box 3041, Charleston, WV 25331 to benefit nursing students from Boone County.

