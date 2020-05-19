Homes.com
WILLIAM MICHAEL HENSLEY, 63, of Lexington, Kentucky, died at home on May 7, 2020.
He was born in Charleston, WV on June 17, 1956. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Crown Point, Indiana. Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, W. Howard Hensley and Hetty Spence Hensley and Earl L. and Nina Raford Combs.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne Williamson Hensley; his parents, William H. and Rosalie Combs Hensley of Hurricane, WV; his two sons Gregory (Amanda) of Seattle, Wash. and Matthew at home, his daughter Sara (Phillip) Pendleton of Lexington, two grandchildren Skye and Lincoln Pendleton, a sister Lisa F. Gregoire of Annapolis, MD, two nieces Chelsea (Shandi) Gregoire and Lindsay Gregoire and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mike is a graduate of Crown Pointe High School in Indiana and Indiana University. He worked most of his career in restaurant management.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date in Lexington, Kentucky.
You may share memories of Mike by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneral
Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, Hurricane, provided the information.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Beckwith, Linda - 1:30 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Eckenrode, Betty - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Green, Lonnie A., Jr. - 2 p.m., Big Run Cemetery, Diana.
Richards, Bobbie - 1 p.m., Ward Cemetery, Ward.
Wilson, Deborah - Noon, Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Wiseman, Ruby - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.