William Michael Hensley

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.