William Monk Jr

WILLIAM HOWARD "BILL" MONK, JR. of Kenna, WV passed away January 19th, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston after an extended illness.
Bill was born March 5, 1945 in Charleston, WV, the firstborn son of the late William Howard and Norma Lee (Jones) Monk of Nitro. He was a 1963 graduate of Dunbar High School. His father was a WWII veteran, sparking an interest in all-things military from an early age. This interest led him to serve his country as well as to become a lifelong collector of military patches and memorabilia. When his health would allow, he loved to go to flea markets and military shows searching for interesting items to add to his collection, and to strike up a conversation with others who shared his interests.
He served his country with the US Army during the Vietnam War as a combat engineer with the 82nd Airborne Division from 1965 to 1968. He was a founding member of the WV chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association, and a lifetime member of the VFW post 5501.
Following his military service, Bill was proud to earn a living for his family as a diesel mechanic, specializing in heavy equipment and working for WV Truck Sales, Kimberly Industries and Kanawha Stone during his career.
Bill's passions included his WWII era military Jeep, military patches, historical books and movies, arrowheads, bluegrass music, his family's genealogy and bragging about his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Carolyn Monk, his sisters Janet Hunt of Poca and Kay Myers of Nitro, and brother Robert Monk of Hometown. He is also survived by his four children: Garrett Monk (Helen) of Peytona; Gannett Monk (Katheryn) of Pocatalico; Heather Bodenstab (Derek) of Pottstown, PA, and Christopher Monk of Kenna. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Taylor Monk of Los Angeles, CA, Savanna Monk of Ripley, Jackson and Sawyer Monk of Pocatalico, and Winnie Bodenstab of Pottstown, PA. A special place was reserved in his heart for his dogs Marshmallow, Zimmie and Whiskey and cat Striper.
Special thanks to all who cared for Bill in the last two years of his life, including the State Police search and rescue team, who helped find him when he became lost in September 2019 while searching for an old family cemetery. Also thank you to the staff at Jackson General Hospital, Cabell Huntington Hospital, the wound care center at Camden Clark Hospital, the Huntington VA (especially Dr. Sam Carroll and counselor Amy McQuade), and to Dr. Woodard at Cabin Creek Health Center in Sissonville for their care over the years.
Graveside memorial services with military honors will be held at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, WV on February 1st at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Wreaths Across America, an organization aiming to remember, honor and teach about our fallen veterans by coordinating wreath laying ceremonies for their graves each December. Donations can be made through the following web address https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/167175 or by mailing donations to Wreaths Across America PO Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623.