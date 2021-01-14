WILLIAM P. VIRGIN JR. died Dec. 15 in Renton,WA. He was born in 1956 in Princeton, NJ, to William P. Virgin Sr. and Hester M. Virgin. Bill was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism. He wrote for newspapers in Weirton, Charleston where he was the Daily Mail business editor, Tacoma, WA, and the Seattle Post-Intelligencer where he was a business columnist. Bill most recently was owner of Page 2 Books, publisher and editor of business newsletters and columnist at the Tacoma News Tribune. He is survived by his wife, Jenny Cole, daughters Sedalia and Riley, his father, and sister Alison C. Auclair, both of Columbus, OH.
