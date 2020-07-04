WILLIAM PAUL HUFFMAN, 58, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy P. Huffman.
Paul was a loving son, brother, and uncle. He enjoyed camping and was a big wrestling fan.
He is survived by his mother, Joyce Huffman; sister, Faith Cottrell of Charleston; brother, John (Kathy) Huffman of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff of Marmet Nursing Home for their love and tender care for Paul.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Down Syndrome Society, at 8 E. 41st Street, New York, NY 10017.
A service will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Darrell Huffman officiating. Burial will follow at the Rock Memorial Cemetery, Little Sandy Creek Road. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.