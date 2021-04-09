WILLIAM PAUL MAYNARD, 73, of Point Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021. A graveside service and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. Military graveside honors will be given by the Air Force Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
