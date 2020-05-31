WILLIAM PAUL SLAZO, 84, of Turtle Creek, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Pauley Cemetery, North Fork of Big Ugly. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.
Funerals for Sunday, May 31, 2020
Medley, Brooks - 11 a.m., Starcher Baptist Church, Charleston.
Mullins, Harleen - 1 p.m., Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan; also streaming live, see obituary.
Oscha III, William - 1:30 p.m., Marmet Cemetery.
Taylor, William - 6 p.m., Summersville Baptist Family Life Center.