William Perrow Jr

WILLIAM (BILL) PERROW Jr died peacefully at home after a long illness on Friday January 29, 2021 in Charleston, South Carolina. His faith, endurance and strength led him on a peaceful end-of-life journey to the Lord. Bill was born in Charleston, West Virginia on February 8, 1938. He was the son of William Perrow and Louise Sheridan Perrow who both preceded him in death.
Bill was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School (1956) and was known as one of the West Side boys. He studied at Marshall University and later joined the family at Perrow Motor Freight Lines Inc. Later on he worked as Service Manager and Sales Representative at several auto and truck dealerships.
Bill was an active member of Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon. He was currently a member of Charleston Presbyterian Church. He was on the board for The Salvation Army, a member of the Traffic Club and The Low Country Ford Model A club
In 1961 he married Sandra Storm Perrow they moved to Dunbar WV and raised their two daughters. They relocated to Charleston SC in 1989.
Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years Sandra Storm Perrow of Charleston SC. Daughters Cynthia Storm Perrow of Charleston SC, Sheridan Perrow-Lemon and son in law Roger Lemon of North Charleston SC. Sisters: Sue Ray of S Charleston WV, Peggy McCartney of Raleigh NC and Joan Jacobs (Brian) of Alum Creek WV. Step Grandsons Derrick and Brett Lemon. Along with many nephews, cousins and his beloved Jack Russell, Alfie.
The Perrow family is very grateful to Lutheran Hospice and Dr. John Franklin, neighbor and close friend, for their devoted care.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial to Lutheran Hospice PO BOX 805 White Rock, SC 29177
The family will be holding a private service and a celebration of life at a later date.