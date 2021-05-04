WILLIAM R. "BILL" ADKINS, 76, of St. Albans, WV passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West. Honoring his wishes Bill will be cremated and his cremated remains will be buried in the Lawrence Cemetery, Scott Depot, WV at a later date.
