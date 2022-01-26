WILLIAM R. "BILL" NOFFSINGER 89 of Midway passed away Sunday January 23, 2022 at his home. He was a 1949 graduate of Poca High School. Bill was a Korean War veteran serving in the United States Marines. He was a former employee of Union Carbide, Preiser Scientific and longtime insurance agent with Prudential Insurance Company. He also worked for the Putnam County Assessor's Office. He was a member of the Pliny Presbyterian Church. Bill performed photography at many events and weddings for over 50 years. He enjoyed flying planes and ultra-lights and received his private pilot's license in 1948. Bill spent many years volunteering with the local 4-H programs.
He was the son of the late Bob Noffsinger and Irma Little Noffsinger. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Melton.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Leona Noffsinger; sons, Bruce (Cindy) Noffsinger of Midway, Alan (Sandi) Noffsinger of Scott Depot and Chuck (Peggy) Noffsinger of Vienna; brother, Tom (Nancy) Noffsinger of Winston-Salem NC; grandchildren, Christi Noffsinger, Dustin Noffsinger, Terra "Beth" Noffsinger, Ben (Drew) Noffsinger and Abby Noffsinger; great grandchildren, Jenna, Ryne, Avery, Ella, Cora and Abel. Bill is also survived by his special friends, Jeff (Helen) Lewis and their daughters Tara and Kellie.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Bill's caregiver, Tamra Shaw for the excellent care and compassion she provided for several years.
A private graveside service will be held at the Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar with Rev. Rod Barnett officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, WV is in charge of arrangements.