WILLIAM R. LUND, 85, of South Charleston, died Monday, April 24, 2023. He was born May 2, 1937 in Jersey City, NJ, the son of the late Emil and Stella Lund.
He was a graduate of Saint Peter's Prep and Saint Peter's University in Jersey City, NJ, where he majored in mathematics. He also earned a chemical engineering degree from Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken, NJ.
Bill was married for 51 years to the former Thekla Marran, a nurse, until her death in 2015.
Bill and Thekla moved their family to West Virginia in the mid-nineteen seventies from New Jersey when Bill accepted a job as a chemical engineer at Union Carbide, and later Dow Chemical.
Surviving are their children, Paul Lund (Jeanne) of Arlington, VA; Allison Adler (Jonathan) of South Charleston, WV; and Annamarie VanSickle (Lloyd) of Powhatan, VA; 5 grandchildren: Merete Lund, Aiden Lund, Noah Adler, Ian Adler, and Marran VanSickle. He is survived by his cousins Eileen Mullins, Kathy Tomney, Stephanie Judge, and James Tomney; niece Debbie Roberts. In addition to Thekla, Bill's sister Irene, a niece, and nephew preceded him in death.
Having lost both parents at a young age, Bill was raised by his grandmother "Babcia" and Aunt Tessie while attending college. He spoke fondly of his first job, working on a U.S. Postal Service mail train which helped pay for his education. He was an employee of Colgate and EAI before moving to West Virginia.
Bill and Thekla were avid bridge players and enjoyed traveling and exploring the world together, although their favorite spot for family vacations was Kiawah Island, SC.
An open-heart surgery survivor, Bill was a CAMC HeartFit member and mentor for more than 30 years. He was a proud member of the Carbide Oldtimers Club.
During these last years, Bill's generous nature came in the form of coffee. He bought and distributed hundreds of bags of his favorite coffee to the people who cared for him: doctors and nurses in Charleston and Cleveland, and others who touched his life.
He enjoyed spending time with his special bridge partner, friends, loyal neighbors, and coffee enthusiasts.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament Parish, 305 E Street, South Charleston, WV 25303. Visitation will be at 10 a.m.
To honor Bill's memory, the family suggests donations to Saint Peter's Prep, Attention: Advancement Office, 144 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302, or Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard, West, Charleston, WV 25387.