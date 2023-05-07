Thank you for Reading.

William R. Lund
WILLIAM R. LUND, 85, of South Charleston, died Monday, April 24, 2023. He was born May 2, 1937 in Jersey City, NJ, the son of the late Emil and Stella Lund.

He was a graduate of Saint Peter's Prep and Saint Peter's University in Jersey City, NJ, where he majored in mathematics. He also earned a chemical engineering degree from Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken, NJ.

