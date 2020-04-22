WILLIAM RALPH CARTER, 64, of Charleston, passed away April 18, 2020. At Mr. Carter's request, cremation is being honored and there will be no services. Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, is in charge of arrangements.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Hoke, Lillian - 1 p.m., Mt. Zion Cemetery, Leroy.
Meadows, Glenn - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Thomas, Edna - 2 p.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.