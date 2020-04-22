William Ralph Carter

WILLIAM RALPH CARTER, 64, of Charleston, passed away April 18, 2020. At Mr. Carter's request, cremation is being honored and there will be no services. Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, is in charge of arrangements.

