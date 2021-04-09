WILLIAM RAY LATON, 84, of St. Albans passed away on April 6, 2021 following a short illness at Teays Valley Assisted Living where he had made his home for the past year and a half.
Bill was born on October 12, 1936 and was raised on the West Side of Charleston. He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School, class of 1955, and went on to serve in the United States Navy. Bill married Betty Lou Smith in 1960 and they lived for many years in Nitro where they raised their family. He retired from Monsanto Chemical Company after 35 years of service.
Bill was a Christian and attended several local churches in the past. Over the years he enjoyed many hobbies including trapshooting, archery, woodworking, hunting and fishing, photography, bowling, and golf. He loved nature and watching birds and other animals.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Betty Lou Laton, daughter Julie Ann Laton, his parents Ray and Dorothy (Hess) Laton, sister Lucy Smith, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Bill is survived and will be greatly missed by his son and daughter in law Sam and Tiffany Laton, their children Sydney Vance and her husband Josh, and Mitchell Laton and his fianc e Sacha Lively all of St. Albans, his son and daughter in law Jim and Dena Laton and their daughter Grayson Laton of Proctorville, OH and his daughter Martha Laton of Hurricane.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Teays Valley Assisted Living for their loving care of our Dad.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Union Mission Ministries or Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of friends and family will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.