WILLIAM ROBERT "BOB" SHARP was called to his Heavenly home on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the age of 96, and to greet him was his wife of 64 years, Margaret Casto Sharp and parents Lee Ebb and Creavia Ray Sharp.
He was born on November 16, 1925 on Charleston's West Side. Bob was a WWII Navy veteran who served his country proudly. He was an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, and was known by many for his years as an usher at the Charleston Civic Center. He retired from FMC Corporation as a chemical operator.
Until prevented by health, Bob faithfully followed the grandchildren and great-grandchildren to all sporting events. The Sharps were also known to many children who attended the nearby elementary school over the years. Often the family is approached by an adult sharing a story about a time they made a difference in their life as a child.
In addition to his mother, father, and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Russ, Harold, Tom, Hubert, Herbert, Guy, and Rex; sisters, Arbutus Brown, Doris Crouch, Eva Dennison, and June Iris Sharp.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Lennie) Stout and son, Bobby (Robin) Sharp; grandchildren, Jeremy (Sarah) Stout, JR (Megan) Sharp, and Whitney Sharp; great-grandchildren Chandler and Carter Sharp, Keaton Stout and step-grandchildren, Madi Workman and Casey and Maxwell Brown; and his faithful companion, Duke, was never far away and always made sure health providers didn't hurt him.
The family is eternally grateful to his caregiver, friend, and confidant of 8 years Joe Rogers.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Charleston with Rev. Chuck Rhodes officiating. Burial will take place in Floral Hills Gardens of Memories, Charleston at a later date.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.