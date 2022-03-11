Thank you for Reading.

William Robert Elmore
William Robert Elmore WILLIAM ROBERT "BILL" ELMORE, 87, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Monday, March 7, 2022 at CAMC General from a sudden illness. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather. Bill devoted his life to his family and was greatly loved by all who knew him. Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman He was a 61 year member of Walton Masonic Lodge Number 150 AF & AM, retired employee of Columbia Gas with 38 years of service as a heavy equipment operator. He was an Army Veteran. He was the son of the late Nellie Blye Elmore. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ora Mae Groves Elmore; great grandson, Don Elijah Drake. Bill is survived by: daughters, Debra Hall (Mike) of Clendenin, Patty Drake (Don) of Elkview and William "Robert" Elmore Jr. of Spencer, WV; grandsons, Michael Hall Jr. (Stacy) of Nellis, WV, Don Drake Jr. and Jonathan Drake (Sharla) of Elkview, Zachary Elmore; granddaughters, Cheri Greene (Stephen) of Elkview and Kaitlyn Shamblin (Logan) of Ripley, WV; great grandsons, Dakota Greene (Olivia), Isaiah, Don III, Jacob, Jordan and Jonathan Drake Jr. all of Elkview and Bentlee Shamblin of Ripley, WV; great granddaughters, Schyler and Destiny Greene, Alexis and Serenity Drake of Elkview and Elizabeth Shamblin of Ripley; one great-great granddaughter, Harmony Greene of Elkview. The visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday March 11, 2022 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin, WV. The funeral will immediately follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home with Rev. Kenny Coon officiating. Burial will be in Rolling Hills Cemetery Clendenin, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.

