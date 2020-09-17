WILLIAM ROBERT ROBINSON, 80, of Spencer, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at CAMC - Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
He was born December 23, 1939 at Prenter, Boone County, the son of the late Robert Bruce and Sybil M. Adkins Robinson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Teresa Roton Young; sisters, Eleanor Evans and Gloria June Mullins; brothers, Leroy, Ronald and Terry Robinson.
Mr. Robinson was a retired mail carrier and a Navy veteran. He was an evangelist in the Kanawha and Roane County areas.
Survivors include his wife, Pearl Marie Robinson of Spencer; daughters, Ronda E. (Steve) Cale of Spencer, Debra L. Miracle of Bedias, Texas; son, Robert D. (Rebecca) Robinson of Clendenin; stepsons, Richard (Lenia) Roton of South Charleston and Jesse J. Roton of Clarksburg; a grandson, whom they raised, Joshua John Young of Spencer; numerous other grandchildren and great grandchildren.
John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
