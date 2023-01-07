WILLIAM ROGER HARPER, 72, of Sissonville, went home to be with the Lord on January 5, 2023.
Roger loved people and never met a stranger. He loved getting together with friends and family. He will be greatly missed by everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward and Goldie Haley Harper; brothers, Clem, Curt, James, Benton, Deanea Harper, and sisters, Ester, Maxine, Ida, Sylvia, Effie, Mildred, Frona, Opal, Edie, Delores, Thelma, Meretha, Marie and Wilma.
He is survived by his loving wife, Shirlene Spencer Harper of Sissonville; children, Lanna (Derek) Patterson of TN and Scott (Phyllis) Harper of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Daniel (Frankie) Patterson of Fayetteville and Grace Patterson of Kansas; great grandsons, Dekker and Easton Patterson; sister, Lorraine Smith of Sissonville; many many nieces and nephews whom he loved, and special friends Roger Porter and Charles Young who supported him during his final days.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at his home on Kellys Creek Road in Sissonville on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 1 to 3 p.m. A Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Sissonville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Donnie Kiser, officiating.
Long and Fisher Funeral Home is serving the family.