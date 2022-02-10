WILLIAM RONALD "BILL" HAYNES passed away peacefully at home on February 4, 2022, after a long illness at the age of 79. He was the loving husband of Mary Elaine Haynes for 53 years. Bill was a lifelong Christian, a member of the Catholic Faith, and a member of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart. He trusted in Jesus for eternal life. Bill's actions in life were a testament to his strong faith and beliefs.
He was born in 1942, the only son of the late Lacy "Ted" and Gladys Lillian Haynes. He grew up in Belle, WV, with his parents and five sisters. Bill was a 1960 graduate of Dupont High School.
Bill enlisted in the United States Army in 1965 and began a career of service to this country that would last for more than three decades. After completing basic training, he was assigned to Korea as a member of the 3rd Battalion, 81st Artillery Division, I Corps, 8th Army. A true veteran of the Cold War, Bill served in Korea until 1967, when he received an honorable discharge.
In 1973, Bill enlisted in the West Virginia Air National Guard as a Staff Sergeant. He was assigned to the 130th Support Squadron in Charleston as a Telecommunications Specialist. He was promoted to the rank of Technical Sergeant in 1980 and later to Master Sergeant in 2001. Bill served as the Training Manager for the 130th Communications Flight. He retired from the West Virginia Air National Guard in 2002. Bill loved his country and served for as long as he could.
Bill attended Marshall University, graduating in 1974. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education and began his career as a teacher shortly thereafter. Bill taught at Cross Lanes Elementary and later Andrew Jackson Middle School. As a teacher and colleague, Bill touched the lives of many students and staff in the schools where he taught. Many of his former students and colleagues in teaching have shared memories of Mr. Haynes throughout the years, and his impact upon their lives was vividly clear.
Bill was an animal lover throughout his life. The many pets he and Elaine had in their care were at the center of that love. He often shared stories about his childhood dog "General" or the antics of his myriad of Boston Terriers. Nothing brought a smile to his face quicker than his "furry children and furry grandchildren."
After retiring from teaching, Bill enjoyed a few new hobbies, including antiquing. He spent many weekends making new friends at the Milton Flea Market. Bill loved traveling the beautiful state of West Virginia, taking in the many wonders and connecting with its people. He was also an avid sports fan and attended many events in the Kanawha Valley and beyond. Bill proudly wore his kelly green hat while following his beloved "Thundering Herd."
Perhaps his greatest joy in retirement was being able to spend time with his four beautiful grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He cherished and loved his family, which, in many ways, was the driving force that kept him going throughout his lifetime. Even as his health failed, Bill endured and fought for each precious moment to spend with his family.
In addition to his loving wife Elaine, those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Caroline (Ted) Smith of Charleston, SC, his son William (Sarah) Haynes of Nitro, WV, and his four beloved grandchildren, Billy, Hannah, Levi and Isaac Haynes also of Nitro. Bill is also survived by his sisters Ruth (Rex) Melton of Charleston, WV, Mary Mason of Lumberton, NC, and Beth (Jay) Plants Copenhaver of Charleston, WV, and many loving nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his sisters Glenna (Harold) Deitz and Barbara (Bud) Young.
The Family would like to thank the physicians, the nurses, and the caregivers for the excellent care Bill received throughout his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Society, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311, the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2219 22nd Street, Nitro, WV,
The Basilica of the Sacred Heart, 1114 Virginia Street, East, Charleston, WV 25301, or Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.