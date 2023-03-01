Thank you for Reading.

William Russell Pethtel
SYSTEM

WILLIAM RUSSELL PETHTEL (Col. Bill) passed away on February 24", 2023, at his home with his family surrounding him. He was born on September 12, 1932, in East Finlay Township, Pa, to the late Charles R. Pethtel and Alice A. (Irey) Pethtel. One of six children, he was preceded in death by his sisters; Jeanie L. Skipwith, Clara May Miller, Ruth Ann Meyers, and brother Robert L Pethtel, as well as daughter Victoria N. (Pethtel) Larck.

Bill is survived by his wife of 69 years Nellene G. (Gebhardt) Pethtel, Sister Mary Alice Amos, daughter Lisa A. (Danny) Gardner and sons Patrick S. Pethtel, Michael S. Pethtel and Todd W. Pethtel. He has 11 Grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many good friends.

Tags

Recommended for you