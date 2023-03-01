WILLIAM RUSSELL PETHTEL (Col. Bill) passed away on February 24", 2023, at his home with his family surrounding him. He was born on September 12, 1932, in East Finlay Township, Pa, to the late Charles R. Pethtel and Alice A. (Irey) Pethtel. One of six children, he was preceded in death by his sisters; Jeanie L. Skipwith, Clara May Miller, Ruth Ann Meyers, and brother Robert L Pethtel, as well as daughter Victoria N. (Pethtel) Larck.
Bill is survived by his wife of 69 years Nellene G. (Gebhardt) Pethtel, Sister Mary Alice Amos, daughter Lisa A. (Danny) Gardner and sons Patrick S. Pethtel, Michael S. Pethtel and Todd W. Pethtel. He has 11 Grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many good friends.
After graduating high school in 1950, Bill joined the US Army and served for 3 years being part of the Honor Guard in Washington, DC for 2 years. He then volunteered to serve in Korea and returned home to his unit in Washington DC as a Sergeant. Upon his return, he married his beautiful wife Nellene in 1954. He then joined the Pennsylvania National Guard as a 2nd Lt. and worked for AEP. His military service included National Guard in Kentucky, WV, National Guard, Special Forces in Huntington, WV, New Jersey, Ohio, and South Charleston where Bill retired after 30 years as a Full Colonial.
His service with AEP, he worked several locations as follows: Clifty Creek Plant, Kammer Plant, Big Sandy Plant, AEP Home Office in NYC, Canton Ohio Office, Amos Plant, Mountaineer Plant, Conesville Plant. Then Bill and his wife were sent by AEP to Pakistan where he worked as an auditor and accountant with the Pakistan Power authority. Bill Then retired from AEP after 40 years.
Bill and wife Nellene were able to travel occasionally with other family to many places across the world including India, Africa, and Germany to name a few. Along with traveling, Bill enjoyed many activities from hunting and fishing to camping and gardening, and golfing. He was fond of participating in school activities with his children and taking part in his membership with the American Legion Post#140, VFW Post 9926, Moose Lodge, Eagles and many others.
From his large family and many friends and acquaintances, he will be dearly missed.
A military graveside service will be held at Noon on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart, WV, with Pastor Donnie Dye officiating.
