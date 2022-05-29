WILLIAM RUSSELL (RUSTY) SOVINE of Harman, WV, formerly of Hurricane, WV & Pawleys Island, SC, passed away Tuesday morning, May 3rd, 2022 from complications of a heart attack. He was 64.
Rusty was a gifted athlete and graduated from Hurricane High School. He attended Morehead State University and played football there. He graduated from Marshall University. He loved to golf and was the 2011 WV Golf Association Senior Series Player of the Year. Lately, Rusty had been getting back to his first love, fly fishing, and was looking forward to fishing this year with his kids.
This last year was one of the happiest times of Rusty's life because he was helping to take care of his first grandchild. He moved to Morgantown specifically to be close and to help in any way. He had a bond with that little boy that will never be broken.
Rusty loved his family and his family loved him. He was predeceased by his grandparents Claude and Bernice Sovine, Ardith Hale, and Eugene Campbell.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years Kim; his father James Russell Sovine (Ruth Anne) of Hurricane; mother Ellen Hostettler of Lawrenceville, NJ; children Sean Russell Sovine of Blacksburg, VA, Ian Michael Sovine of Baltimore City, MD, Brittany Shea Sovine (Lord) and the light of his life, his grandson Reza Elias Walker of Morgantown, WV; his sister Anita Sovine of Tuckerton, NJ (John Stewart); and his sisters Lisa Hostettler of Hopewell, NJ and Kathryn Hostettler of Los Angeles, CA. He is also survived by his nephews, Ryan Stewart and Kieran Stewart; his niece Heather Johann (Steve) and their children Lucas and Jack; as well has his nephew Jonathon Stewart (Jessica) and their children Brooklyn and Cameron.
Rusty always lived by the motto that he who dies with the most memories, wins. Well you sure went out a winner honey.
Family and friends can gather in honor of Rusty on June 20, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m., at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane, WV and on July 9, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Sundown Restaurant and Sports Pub in Surfside Beach, South Carolina.
