William S. ‘Bill’ Pauley
WILLIAM S. 'BILL' PAULEY, 84, of Madison, WV was born June 12, 1938 at Van, WV a son of the late Sid and Marcella Pauley. Bill passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Harmony at South Ridge, Charleston, WV.

Bill served in the US ARMY, loved his membership as a Mason and a Shriner, especially his participation with the Royal Order of Jesters. Bill worked many years in the West Virginia coal mines as an electrician, federal mine inspector, and a coal mine owner and operator before retiring.

