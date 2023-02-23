WILLIAM S. 'BILL' PAULEY, 84, of Madison, WV was born June 12, 1938 at Van, WV a son of the late Sid and Marcella Pauley. Bill passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Harmony at South Ridge, Charleston, WV.
Bill served in the US ARMY, loved his membership as a Mason and a Shriner, especially his participation with the Royal Order of Jesters. Bill worked many years in the West Virginia coal mines as an electrician, federal mine inspector, and a coal mine owner and operator before retiring.
He was preceded in death by his beloved spouse Peggy; and brothers, Bennie and Herbert Pauley.
Survivors include his son Thomas C. Pauley (Dee) of Madison, WV; daughter Kandi Bigby of Logan, WV; grandchildren, Stephanie Pauley Dunkle (Jacob) and Sydney Delaney (Scott); great grandchild, Julian Livingstone; and serveral nieces and nephews. He is also survived by special friends, John and Paula Syms, Marie and Tom Garner, his beloved dog Buddy; and his wonderful second family at Arbor Landing at Surf Side, Myrtle Beach, SC.
Per his request, he was to be cremated and there will be no service. Handley Funeral Home of Danville is assisting the family with their arrangements.
In lieu flowers of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital in Lexington, KY (110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508) or your local animal shelter.